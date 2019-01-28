Sara Ali Khan’s debut stage performance to Aankh Marey at Umang 2019 has her fans floored. Watch video

Actor Sara Ali Khan is riding high on the popularity charts. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath that released in October and is part of Rohit Shetty’s biggest blockbuster, Simmba. The star kid joined the league of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif as she delivered her debut stage performance at the annual event organised for Mumbai Police, Umang 2019.

Decked up in a beige and silver costume, Sara performed on few of her hit dance numbers. A video of her performance on her Kedarnath song ‘Sweetheart’ was shared by the Mumbai Police on Twitter.

Sara Ali Khan shared a fun video in her Instagram stories.

The actor also shared her excitement in a boomerang video posted in her Instagram stories. She could be seen showing the ‘Aankh Marey’ step while being decked up in a silver costume and matching shoes.

Talking about Simmba, the film is still running in theatres and has already collected Rs 239 crore at the domestic box office. Sara also made her Koffee With Karan debut with father Saif Ali Khan last year.

While Ranbir and Shah Rukh took part in a fun banter, the latter also performed with Katrina on one of the songs from their film Zero.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Yami Gautam also performed on stage at the event. She grooved to Chaiya Chaiya from Dil Se and Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai. Singer Arijit Singh also delivered a soulful performance on stage. He crooned the song ‘Ae Watan’ from the 2018 blockbuster Raazi.

#ArijitSingh in his first performance ever at #Umang2019 urged citizens to never take police for granted and thanked @MumbaiPolice for all their efforts and service pic.twitter.com/vPrDHRECdP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 27, 2019

A dedication to the policewomen by Shri @SrBachchan at #Umang2019 pic.twitter.com/trEPgy4ZHI — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 27, 2019

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:43 IST