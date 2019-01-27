Saif Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan to come together in Love Aaj Kal remake? The actor clears the speculation

After Sara Ali Khan’s confident debut in Bollywood, all eyes were on which subject she will pick up after Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The actor’s performance in Kedarnath had been appreciated while the Ranveer Singh-starrer cop drama went on to become one of the biggest hits of 2018.

If speculation is to be believed, Sara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in a remake of dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Love Aaj Kal. While Imtiaz has accepted that the film is in the offing, the cast is yet to be confirmed.

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal.

There was buzz that Saif will be a part of the film, which he has now denied. “It is not true at all,” Saif told Bollywood Hungama. “I’d love to do a film with Abba. But, the film and our characters must justify our presence. We can’t do a film for doing’s sake,” Sara also said.

Earlier, Imtiaz had told PTI about casting Sara in the film, “I can’t reveal now since we haven’t announced anything. We are trying to work it out. There’s nothing confirmed now but we are working towards a film. But can’t say anything now.”

The director had said he plans to start shooting by this year. “As a story idea, it has been with me since a very long time. I’ve been discussing it. In fact, I find there are reflections in the interviews where I’ve said things like that. I’ve been saying that and feeling that, perhaps not even as a story but one day I realised there is a story. But I’ve written it like recently.”

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 13:41 IST