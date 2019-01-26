Republic Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor show how to wear tricolour

Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and so many stylish actors rocked orange, white, and green looks lately. If you’re thinking of dressing patriotic on Republic Day 2019, but don’t want to be literal about it, we have looked to our fave celebrity style-setters to give you some outfit inspiration. Between Anushka Sharma’s fiery tangerine separates and Shilpa Shetty’s emerald green saree, we’re pretty sure you’re guaranteed to find at least one look you love. In fact, with so many fashionable options to choose from, you’ll be all set for a stylish Republic Day 2019 weekend.

How to wear orange like a celebrity:

Priyanka Chopra wearing a wrap top and matching pants by designer label, Three Graces London

Kajol wearing a peach and white Mandira Wirk kurta set

Aditi Rao Hydari wearing a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor ensemble

Anushka Sharma wearing ruffled Cinq à Sept separates

Esha Gupta wearing a neon Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree

How to wear white like a celebrity:

Aishwarya Rai wearing a white Sukriti & Aakriti sharara set

Sonam Kapoor wearing a white chikankaari ensemble by Rahul Mishra

Kangana Ranaut wearing a white saree by designer label, Madhurya

Malaika Arora wearing a white dress by designer label, Self-Portrait

Pooja Hegde wearing a white Ritika Mirchandani ensemble

How to wear green like a celebrity:

Sara Ali Khan wearing neon green a Sukriti & Aakriti sharara set

Kareena Kapoor wearing a dark green Raw Mango saree

Karisma Kapoor wearing an Anamika Khanna saree gown

Shilpa Shetty wearing a white and green saree by Shivan & Narresh

Kriti Sanon wearing a green printed dress by fashion designer Nupur Kanoi

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 09:19 IST