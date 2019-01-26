Republic Day 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor show how to wear tricolour
Republic Day 2019 is here. From Kareena Kapoor’s saree to Sara Ali Khan’s sharara set, we compiled a list of celebrity looks to show how to wear white, orange and green in the most chic way possible.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 26, 2019 09:20 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and so many stylish actors rocked orange, white, and green looks lately. If you’re thinking of dressing patriotic on Republic Day 2019, but don’t want to be literal about it, we have looked to our fave celebrity style-setters to give you some outfit inspiration. Between Anushka Sharma’s fiery tangerine separates and Shilpa Shetty’s emerald green saree, we’re pretty sure you’re guaranteed to find at least one look you love. In fact, with so many fashionable options to choose from, you’ll be all set for a stylish Republic Day 2019 weekend.
How to wear orange like a celebrity:
Priyanka Chopra wearing a wrap top and matching pants by designer label, Three Graces London
Kajol wearing a peach and white Mandira Wirk kurta set
Aditi Rao Hydari wearing a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor ensemble
Anushka Sharma wearing ruffled Cinq à Sept separates
Esha Gupta wearing a neon Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree
How to wear white like a celebrity:
Aishwarya Rai wearing a white Sukriti & Aakriti sharara set
Sonam Kapoor wearing a white chikankaari ensemble by Rahul Mishra
Kangana Ranaut wearing a white saree by designer label, Madhurya
Malaika Arora wearing a white dress by designer label, Self-Portrait
Pooja Hegde wearing a white Ritika Mirchandani ensemble
How to wear green like a celebrity:
Sara Ali Khan wearing neon green a Sukriti & Aakriti sharara set
Kareena Kapoor wearing a dark green Raw Mango saree
Karisma Kapoor wearing an Anamika Khanna saree gown
Shilpa Shetty wearing a white and green saree by Shivan & Narresh
Kriti Sanon wearing a green printed dress by fashion designer Nupur Kanoi
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
First Published: Jan 26, 2019 09:19 IST