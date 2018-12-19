Shilpa Shetty’s bold and beautiful saree is perfect for every kind of outing. Get her look

Shilpa Shetty stopped us all in our tracks when she stepped out for an event in Mumbai on Tuesday wearing a saree by designer label, Shivan and Narresh. We’ll forgive you if you’re still catching your breath after stumbling upon the actor, reality TV judge and author’s latest look. Shilpa Shetty walked the line between sophistication and subtly attention-grabbing, pairing the beautiful saree featuring a white embellished border with a coordinating white blouse, which provided a cool contrast to the rich emerald colour of her saree. The saree, from Shivan and Narresh’s spring summer 2019 collection, is inspired by the designers visit to the bustling spice markets of Istanbul, Turkey.

Even Shilpa Shetty’s stunning earrings will make you say, “wow”. This season’s earrings are all about maximum drama and what better way to achieve that look than with a dangly pair? The longer, the better. Equal parts elegant and It girl, Shilpa’s Isharya pearl hoop earrings are a fresh way to do a classic trend. With her hair styled in loose curls, Shilpa Shetty’s beauty look for her outing consisted of a simple smoky eye and a nude lip. The perfect make-up to let the glamorous saree shine. You can recreate Shilpa’s look with strappy metallic sandals at a fancy night-time get-together, or with flats for a day-time outing.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 13:57 IST