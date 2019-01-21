Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor rock the same statement earrings. Here’s how much they cost

Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor know hoop earrings have the ability to inject both a bit of cool and a hint of femininity into any look. We’ve spotted the actors show off just how these bold earrings can spice up an outfit. Days after Anushka Sharma made us frantically Google where to buy her oversize hoops, following her appearance on the actresses’ round table hosted by film critic Rajeev Masand, Sonam Kapoor dazzled wearing the same pair of earrings. Sonam donned a pair of mismatched hoops from designer jewellery label, Misho Designs, during a trip to Los Angeles with husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor dressed up an orange top from UK-based designer label, Awake, with a pair of standout, modern hoop earrings. While Sonam’s voluminous asymmetric blouse with cape sleeves was bold in itself, her earrings with minimalist-meets-eye-catching features added a bohemian vibe to her bright ensemble. Handcrafted in sterling silver, Sonam Kapoor’s are vintage in spirit yet contemporary in form, taking on the classic hoop with a little twist. Minimal in form, yet maximal in impact. Bold and elegant, these hoops are perfect for any occasion, day or night. They are priced at Rs 14,800.

Anushka Sharma too proved the power of statement earrings, when she teamed her Cinq à Sept separates, featuring cascading ruffles, with the exact same hoop earrings as Sonam Kapoor. We’re totally convinced these statement earrings will suit anyone’s hair type or length, skin tone, and personal style. Paired with bright colours, à la Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, oversize hoops can satisfy both colour fanatics and those who are a little more apprehensive about going full-on bold. Hoop earrings like Anushka and Sonam’s feel like they’d match your past, present, and future wardrobe. For a refined daytime look, do like Sonam and Anushka, and simply pair large hoops with a soft bun.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:04 IST