Anushka Sharma’s Australia vacation with Virat Kohli is full of stunning dresses. See pics

Anushka Sharma is always stylish, so the fact that the Zero actor’s latest vacation outfits are stunning should come as no surprise. Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, have been Instagramming away on their Australia holiday and the pictures are beyond FOMO-inducing. From a breezy pleated lace dress by Burberry to a statement metallic dress by fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, we rounded up Anushka Sharma’s best outfits from her new year’s getaway, making it that much easier for you to re-create her new looks. If you’re lucky enough to be travelling somewhere with warmer weather anytime soon — no matter if it’s a quick weekend trip to Goa or a full-fledged holiday someplace abroad — these Anushka Sharma looks are for you:

Anushka Sharma’s dazzling Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna dress was a great pick for New Year’s Eve. Anushka saved her most head-turning look from the Australia trip for her night out with husband Virat Kolhi in Sydney on Monday, and she truly shined. Anushka Sharma looked like a true Bollywood star in the elegant and playful one-shoulder dress that was covered with thousands of metallic sequin. The sleek dress featured multiple leg slits and the way Anushka styled it — with a pair of pearl earrings, white strappy heels, hair tied in a neat bun and a bold red liptick — you have every reason to re-create this look for your next fancy outing.

Anushka Sharma is pleated perfection in this pretty dress. She stood out in this unexpectedly girly dress by Burberry. The dress featured delicate pleats in the skirt for a classically romantic look. There’s just something about a pink frock, and we must confess we’re sort of enamoured with this darling floral lace dress worn by Anushka. Between the sheer long sleeves and the nipped-in waist, the look was understatedly charming. Anushka’s sweet and feminine midi dress is ideal for weekend brunch, a romantic date and more.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 15:36 IST