Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan hoist flag with son Taimur as Sara Ali Khan attends India Diwas. See pics, videos

It’s Republic Day today and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated along with their son Taimur Ali Khan. The family was seen hoisting the national flag on the nation’s 70th Republic Day.

Dressed in a white kurta pyajama, Taimur looked every bit a little ‘patriot’. His dad wore a blue kurta, teamed with white pyjama while mom Kareena glowed in a green tissue salwar kameez. She was seen in some pictures, holding a flag. In one of the many pictures, Taimur too is seen with the flag.

In another picture, Saif can be seen unveiling the national flag and the ‘chhota nawab’ looks on.

Meanwhile, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is in Singapore on Friday for the celebration of India Diwas. Her makeup artist Adrian Jacob shared pictures of her. Sporting an embroidered yet simple white and red Salwar kameez, Sara looks a vision.

Sharing the picture, Adrian wrote: “Today in #Singapore @saraalikhan95 for and event hair @aasifahmedofficial styled by @tanghavri #makeuptutorial #makeup #makeupartist #kritisanon.”

Sara is riding high on box office success as her film, Simmba, has been a major commercial success, netting in nearly Rs 240 crores in domestic market alone. Its global collections too are inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark (Rs 93.81 crore) as on Saturday. Sara was appreciated for her first film, Kedarnath too. Reports suggest she has signed Imtiaz Ali’s next film, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Kareena too is busy. She recently began work on her film with Akshay Kumar called Good News. Akshay shared a collage as part of the twitter trend #10YearsofChallenge with a picture each from their film, Kambakkhq Ishq and now. Kareena’s last film, Veere Di Wedding, too was a success at the box office.

