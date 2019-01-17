Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha gives Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur a lesson in excitement. See videos from Kainaat Singha’s birthday party

Several new videos of Taimur Ali Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nisha Kaur Weber, daughter of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, have emerged online. The Bollywood star kids were at the birthday party of Rannvijay Singha’s daughter, Kainaat.

The first video, shared on several fan pages, shows Nisha and Taimur riding a toy train. While Nisha seems excited on the ride, Taimur can be seen hiding his face. Off camera, we can hear someone cheering them on and encouraging them to wave.

Another video shows mum Kareena encouraging Taimur to dance with the other kids, as a singer performed on stage. A third video shows Kainaat and Nisha hugging and kissing each other.

Taimur, Nisha, and several other children of Bollywood actors, were photographed at the party on Monday. Accompanying Taimur was his mother, Kareena, and his grandmother, Babita. His cousins, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, and Sameira and Kiaan, the children of Karisma Kapoor, were also spotted.

A new picture of Soha and Kareena, sipping tea at the party, has also been shared online. The actors can be seen with animated expressions on their faces, sitting on children’s chairs.

Another video, of the present Taimur gave Kainaat, was also shared online by fan clubs, and shows his full name printed on the wrapping paper.

Kainaat, the daughter of TV host Rannvijay Singh and his wife Prianka, turned two recently. Rannvijay took to Instagram to share a message for his daughter, writing, “Meri jaan @singhakainaat happy birthday! Seems like yesterday when I held you in my arms for the first time and just like that you are 2!”

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 11:11 IST