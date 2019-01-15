Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi, Nisha Kaur Weber have a Bollywood party of their own. See pics, videos

The youngest Bollywood star kids descended upon a birthday party on Monday, providing fans and photographers with enough new pictures to last them for a while. Spotted at the party were Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur Ali Khan; Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; Sunny Leone’s daughter, Nisha Kaur Weber and Karisma Kapoor’s children, Sameira and Kiaan Kapur.

Taimur was spotted walking in a grey shirt and jeans, flanked by his mother, who wore a black maxi dress. Taimur’s maternal grandmother, Babita, was also seen with them. Taimur’s cousins, Sameira and Kiaan, were dressed casually in red and black. Another cousin of Taimur’s, Inaaya, walked hand in hand with her mother, wearing white.

Earlier in the day, Inaaya and Taimur had a playdate, photos and videos from which were shared online. They showed Taimur playing on a trampoline and riding a horse.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone’s husband, Daniel Weber, brought their daughter, Nisha to the party, who carried a pink backpack as the two posed for the cameras.

Tusshar Kapoor was also seen posing with his son, Laksshya at the party.

See all the pictures and videos here:

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:57 IST