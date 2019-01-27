Rishi Kapoor opens up about his treatment in US, says medical procedure has been ‘long, tedious’

When actor Rishi Kapoor announced to his fans in September last year that he was headed for the US for treatment and would be away from work for a while, he had much of India worried. With the nature of disease undisclosed, speculations flew, as many thought, he could be suffering from cancer. His brother, Randhir Kapoor, rubbished such talk in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Now the actor has opened up about his illness. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Rishi said that he hoped his treatment, which is currently on, would end soon and he would return. “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return.”

He went to add how his journey so far has been “long and tedious” and that it has required him to be patient, a virtue he has in short supply. “The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue.”

He also added how he was treating his time away from films as a much needed break. He said that he hoped to return to work but will certainly not rush into things.

“Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”

The said report also added that if all went well, the actor would return to India in April this year.

It may be recalled that his wife, actor Neetu Kapoor and him, in smaller measure, often share photos with their industry friends, who would visit them in New York. Over the months, names have included Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar among others.

Rishi’s second stint in front of the camera has resulted in some fine films. Just last year, he has given films like Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk and Nandita Das’ Manto.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 09:13 IST