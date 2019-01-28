Umang 2019: ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh kicks it off with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as Katrina Kaif brings the glam

Almost the entire Bollywood made its presence felt at Umang 2019, an annual event where Bollywood celebs perform for Mumbai Police. While Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s breathtaking performances set the stage on fire, the celebrities also kept the paparazzi busy off stage as they walked in their designer ensembles.

It was left to the screen cops from Rohit Shetty’s films -- ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn and ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar -- to give us a sense of the mood off stage. See their video together...

After putting up an entertaining show on stage, Ranveer was his usual energetic self as he went on to pose for pictures with the police staff. While he also shared hugs with many of them, it was a sight to see him repeating his stage moves off the stage as well. There was no end to his enthusiasm as he carried on posing for selfies and cheered them up with his antics. Simmba director Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan too greeted the police thereafter.

Ranveer Singh poses for selfies with policemen at Umang festival.

Ranveer Singh in high spirits post Umang 2019.

Rohit Shetty at Umang 2019.

After giving separate performances at the event, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed together for the paparazzi. While Ranbir looked a dapper in suit, Alia complimented him in a white anarkali.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor too mingled with the police personnel and happily obliged them for seflies. She looked pretty in a silver anarkali gown. Katrina Kaif too bonded with the police backstage and posed with them for the paparazzi. Looking lovely in a fusion sari, Katrina had performed in the outfit on stage. Kriti Sanon was a sight to watch in a black lehenga as she also posed with pictures with policemen and their families.

Kriti Sanon poses with cops at Umang 2019.

Akshay Kumar at Umang 2019.

Janhvi Kapoor at Umang 2019.

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar also went on to greet the police after changing his stage costume. Akshay had performed along with Ranveer in a police uniform. Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, also met the policemen back stage.

Also read: Inside Umang 2019: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt turn eyeballs, Ranveer Singh honours police dressed as Simmba

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha, Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Daisy Shah, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor were also seen posing for the paparazzi along with the police personnel.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Aayush Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anil Kapoor. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Sana Fatima Shaikh. (Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri Dixit meets policemen at Umang 2019. (Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee Pannu meets policemen at Umang 2019.

Nushrat Bharucha at Umang 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 10:47 IST