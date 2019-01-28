Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan attend Amit Thackeray’s wedding reception. See pics

Two days after the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, the wedding reception of Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray, and Mitali Borude on Sunday had many Bollywood personalities in attendance. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, several celebrities came to bless the newlyweds.

Senior actor Jeetendra was among the high-profile guests at the reception. Actor Urmila Matondkar made a rare public appearance at the event. She looked lovely in a silk sari and was all smiles for the cameras. Senior actor Asha Parekh was also spotted in a graceful avatar at the event.

Actor Satish Kaushik of TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai also made a public appearance at the do and was accompanied by his wife. Unlike his onscreen look, the actor sported a white moustache which drew the attention of the paparazzi. Actor Mahesh Manjrekar attended the function with his wife.

Actor Suniel Shetty, who is currently sporting a heavily bearded look for his film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also made it to the event with wife, Mana Shetty. He will be seen as a warrior in the period drama, also starring Mohanlal. Sharad Kelkar of Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela fame was also spotted at the reception with wife.

Director Rohit Shetty, currently basking in the success of his latest blockbuster Simmba was also a part of the event. Comic actor Johnny Lever was spotted by the paparazzi along with his wife and kids. Singer Bappi Lahiri was also spotted, twinning with wife in blue. Actor Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, director Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur were also among the guests.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 09:15 IST