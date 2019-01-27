Aamir Khan on Shah Rukh Khan allegedly quitting Rakesh Sharma biopic: Let’s wait till he announces it

Amid reports that Shah Rukh Khan has walked out of Rakesh Sharma biopic, tentatively titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Aamir Khan has said that we should wait for the Zero actor to make an announcement. Shah Rukh was expected to begin work on the film, which was originally offered to Aamir who then suggested SRK’s name.

Interestingly, only Aamir has spoken about Shah Rukh doing the film till now with the actor himself yet to comment on it. Of late, various reports have emerged that claimed that Shah Rukh has chosen Don 3 over Saare Jahan Se Achcha with Vicky Kaushal now being considered for the biopic on India’s first man in space.

Today, during a media interaction, when Aamir was asked about SRK backing out of the biopic, he said, “Isn’t Shah Rukh Khan doing that film? Those are only reports, let’s wait until he makes an announcement about it.”

About his next project after Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir said he has “four good scripts” to choose from. He added that he will come to know which film he is doing for sure within a month. “This time I have four good scripts! I don’t know which one will be the exact one, as I haven’t 100 percent zeroed in on that but I’ll know within a month. Most probably I’ll be producing it,” Aamir said.

The actor said from February, he will start his diet and workout again to get in shape for the character. “I’ll start preparing for my next because I have to look slim and lean. There are two films (in consideration) and in both of then I have to look lean,” he said. Aamir was rumoured to be making his much ambitious series on Mahabharat.

When asked about its status, the actor said, “I never announced Mahabharat. You all assumed I’m making it then you assumed I’m not! When I want to make something I’ll tell you.” “I don’t want to respond to speculations. When I announce something, I should’ve answers to that,” he added.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 19:10 IST