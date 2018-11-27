Aamir Khan chooses Mahabharat over Saare Jahan Se Accha, says he’s happy Shah Rukh Khan is doing the film instead

Actor Aamir Khan, who shares a close bond with writer Anjum Rajabali and actor Shah Rukh Khan, has said he is really happy that Shah Rukh Khan is doing space film Saare Jahaan Se Accha being written by Anjum Rajabali.

Aamir Khan was interacting with media at the grand finale of 2nd edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018 along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali on Monday in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan and writer Anjum Rajabali had earlier collaborated in Ghulam and Aamir Khan was supposed to be a part of Saare Jahaan Se Achha which is based on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

Actor Aamir Khan at the award ceremony of Cinestaan India's Storytellers Contest in Mumbai, on Nov 26. (IANS)

It is being written by Anjum Rajabali, but Aamir Khan backed out of the film and now Shah Rukh Khan will feature in it.

Talking about it, Aamir said, “I think it’s a great and wonderful script. I am a huge fan of Rakesh (Sharma) and it’s a wonderful story.

“I feel sad that I am not able to do it, which is why I actually called up Shah Rukh and said that it’s a wonderful story and you should hear it’. I am really happy that he liked it and he is doing it so, all my best wishes for their project.”

“Saare Jahaan Se Achha will go on floor in February and I have been very excited about the film because like Aamir said, I have also been a big fan of Rakesh and now he is a good friend also,” said Rajabali.

“Frankly, I was very keen that Aamir should do the film. He liked the script, we discussed it a lot and we had a lot of hopes about it. Unfortunately, Aamir is consumed with a larger sort of project called Mahabharat.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar announced Mission Mangal along with Fox Star Studios. It’s a story of India’s Mars Mission.

Is Rajabali worried that his Saare Jahaan Se Achha and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal will be compared because both film are of space film genre? “No.. not at all. Our film is about story of a person and that film will be different from whoever character they will conceive. So, that doesn’t matter.”

Saare Jahaan Se Accha, will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and written by Anjum Rajabali. Ronnie Screwvala will produce the film, along with Siddharth Roy Kapur, under the RSVP films and Roy Kapur Films banners respectively.

There were reports that Bhumi Pednekar has been signed opposite Shah Rukh in the film, but Screwvala recently told media that an official announcement on casting will be made soon.

