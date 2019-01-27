Amitabh Bachchan bumps into ‘electric, eclectic’ Ranveer Singh, latter calls him G.O.A.T. See pics

What happens when a legendary actor meets the star of the moment? A meltdown. That is exactly what happened when Amitabh Bachchan bumped into Ranveer Singh at the practice sessions of a police function on Republic Day.

Sharing pictures with Ranveer, Amitabh wrote on Instagram: “Rehearsals for the Police function .. and bumping into the Electric Eclectic Ranveer.”

Ranveer returned the compliment, calling Amitabh “greatest of them all”. He wrote: “Electric, eclectic, love it. It was great to see you, Bachchan sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T.”

Amitabh also shared other pictures on Twitter, he wrote: “On Republic Day .. a victory as surgical as any strike .. and a rehearsal for the event to collect funds for the families of the Police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra ..the meeting with the Electric Ranveer Singh.”

In the pictures, Amitabh is seen in a track suit while Ranveer sported his eccentricity on his sleeve; he wore a neon white jacket with a matching green head band. Both are in an embrace.

On the work front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of his next film, Gully Boy. His last release, Simmba, has been a mega hit and has turned out to be the eighth Rs 100 crore film in director Rohit Shetty’s career and the fourth one in Ranveer’s career. In Gully Boy, Ranveer’s rapping skills have come up for much praise.

Amitabh too has his plate full; he will be seen next in Brahmastra, an Ayan Mukherji film, and in Badla with Sujoy Ghosh. In the former he co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and with his Pink co-star Taapsee Pannu in the latter.

