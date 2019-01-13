Amitabh Bachchan shocked as his blog considered ‘objectionable’, shares it on Twitter for his fans to judge

For several years now, Amitabh Bachchan has been interacting with his fans — whom he calls his extended family -- on his blog, hosted on microblogging website Tumblr. Over time, his blog has been receiving a steady growth in numbers and is definitely a hit with his fans. However, on Sunday, Amitabh took to Twitter to inform that Tumblr has prevented him from posting a fresh blog post.

He tweeted: “T 3057 - hahahahahahahah ! Tumblr where my Blog goes has prevented my Blog of the DAY from being posted.”

T 3057 - hahahahahahahah ! Tumblr where my Blog goes has prevented my Blog of the DAY from being posted, (cont) https://t.co/h2HXywoSes — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 13, 2019

According to the star, the website refused to let him put up a post after it found something objectionable in his content. Amitabh asked his audience to judge the content and also noted that if after writing on Tumblr for 3057 days they found something objectionable, it was time for him to move on.

Sharing it, he wrote: “T 3057 - hahahahahahahah ! Tumblr where my Blog goes has prevented my Blog of the DAY from being posted, saying it contains objectionable content .. !! Have a read and tell me what is objectionable .. its three thousand and fifty seven days NON stop of writing Tumblr ..and today you say its objectionable .. !! TIME TO GET OFF YOU.”

In the post, Amitabh detailed the send-off he received from the crew of his film, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. He speaks of getting onto a plane and between dozing off and some reading, he also reflects on life and then says he will go straight to work to complete his commitments towards Swachch Bharat campaign. He then talks of his plan to visit a gurudwara (Sukhmani Gurudwara) even as his cousin sister has organised an ‘ardaas’ on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

Read the complete blog post here:

DAY 3956

Jalsa, Mumbai Jan 12/13, 2019 Sat/Sun 1:45 AM

Birthday - Ef Ekram Mahmoud, Sunday, January 13 .. all good wishes to you Ekram and fulfilment in whatever you pursue ..

.. they see me off .. they that have spent an entire film completion with me at a stretch for more than a month .. into the plane .. some reflection , some reading and mostly dosing .. off it and straight to work for Swachch Bharat campaign .. shoot 3 films and back home .. collecting myself , collecting all else too and now collecting you .. love and wishes ..

.. an early morning .. my cousin sister, the dynamic Sardarni will do ‘ardaas’ tomorrow on the birth Anniversary of Guru Govind Singh ji , with prayers for me , and asks me to visit a Gurdwara to pray .. I will to Sukhmani Gurudwara , near by, remember in prayer the divinity of Guru Govind Singh ji .. and then ..

…. and the traditional ‘selfie’ with all and sundry at the shoot ..nothing in today’s world moves without doing a selfie .. so there ..

.. but most importantly in bed now so the morning prayers be divine ..

Amitabh Bachchan

Actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan interact during the inauguration of 24th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata in November 2018. (IANS)

It may be recalled that in February last year, Amitabh had threatened to quit Twitter after the social networking site had reduced his number of followers. His tweet came after many prominent Twitter users across the world lost followers as federal and state agencies in the US started investigating shadowy agencies that sell fake followers.

