Ranveer Singh raps and rages at Gully Boy concert with Alia Bhatt, Divine. Watch inside videos, see pics

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt introduced an enthusiastic Mumbai crowd to the best ‘Hindustani hip hop’ available at the music launch event for the film Gully Boy, held on Thursday. Based on the lives of Mumbai rappers Naezy and Divine, and the ‘gully rap’ genre of hip hop that they were instrumental in spreading to the mainstream, the film is a drama about a young man who aspires to be a rapper.

Ranveer, dressed in a chrome jacket and a neon green tracksuit took to the stage at the Richardson & Cruddas exhibition venue. Videos from the concert have been shared online.

Ranveer introduced his co-star, Alia, and the film’s director, Zoya Akhtar, who were greeted by the crowd. The actor also invited on the stage the talent assembled for the evening, which was led by Divine and Naezy, and also included cast member Siddhant Chaturvedi, D-Cypher, Dub Sharma, D’Evil, MC Altaf, Rahul Rahi, Nexus, Spitfire, Ace, Kaam Bhaari, Beatraw, MC Todphod, Maharya, 100RBH, Noxious D, and Dee MC.

In the videos shared from the concert, Ranveer can by seen hyping up the crowd and also rapping. Two songs have been released from the film so far as music videos, and the complete ‘jukebox’ of 18 songs was released in conjunction with the concert. The album has songs titled Sher Aaya Sher, Azadi and Kaam Bhaari, and snippets from each were performed at the event.

Gully Boy also stars Vijay Raaz and Kalki Koechlin. The film will be released in theatres on February 14.

