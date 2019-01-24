Gully Boy music launch: Ranveer Singh performs, Alia Bhatt hypes up audience, jukebox out

The crew of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie Gully Boy has found a fresh new way of launching the film’s music. The film’s lead star Ranveer Singh performed the songs from the movie at a special music launch event in Byculla, Mumbai. He was joined by his co-star from the film, Alia Bhatt and other rappers and singers who have contributed to the film’s music.

Here are the five best moments from the event:

1. Ranveer’s performance

🎥 #6 Ranveer Singh introducing other rappers before their performance at #GullyBoyMusicLaunch 😍❤️💥🔥🎤#GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/6fpya9YNzA — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 24, 2019

Ranveer arrived on stage in a silver jacket and neon co-ords. He took a long walk on stage amid cheering fans and broke into his first song, Apna Time Ayega.

2. Alia Bhatt hypes up the crowd

Dressed to stun in a green outfit, Alia Bhatt pumped up the audience with energy with repeated chants of ‘Gully Boy’.

3. Jukebox released

The entire jukebox of the film was shared on Youtube. It includes all the three songs released so far and more songs from Divine, Naezy, Raghu Dixit and others. There are three more songs sung by Ranveer: Doori, Kab Se Kab Tak and Ek Hee Raasta. The jukebox also includes fan-favourite Azadi by Divine.

4. Kubbra Sait hosts the event

Kubbra Sait with Divine and other performers. (Instagram)

Sacred Games’ breakout star Kubbra Sait was the host at the event. She was seen in a khaki jacket, all energised for an evening of music and fun.

5. The crowd

The best thing of all was the crowd that was ready to get down with the beat. The fans were swinging to music and cheering on the singers through the performances.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 21:28 IST