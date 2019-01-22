Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were in Sri Lanka for a friend’s wedding and the pics are finally here

Newlywed actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were in Sri Lanka earlier this month. While their friends and the media assumed they were there for their honeymoon or a short vacation, it has now been revealed that the reason was something else: a friend’s wedding.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared pictures from the wedding, which also feature Deepika. Her friend, Srila Rao, tied the knot in a beach wedding at Villa Bentota in Sri Lanka. Deepika is seen helping Srila get ready, fastening her earrings and perhaps giving her a pep talk before her big day. Check out the pictures:

On her own wedding as well, Deepika wore outfits and jewellery designed by Sabyasachi. Even Ranveer’s sherwani was designed by him.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15. They were joined only by their closest friends and family. The ceremonies were kept a secret from the media, which hounded the venue for the first pictures of the married couple. Deepika and Ranveer shared the first pictures on November 15 from both the Konkani wedding ceremony and the Anand Karaj ceremony.

Upon their return to India, Ranveer and Deepika hosted multiple wedding receptions for friends, extended family and Bollywood colleagues in Bangalore and Mumbai. They also attended the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and comedian Kapil Sharma in December.

Ranveer’s last film Simmba was major hit and made Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box office. He will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Meanwhile, Deepika has begun work on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laksmi Aggarwal.

