‘Declared dead’, woman gets ration card back after HC intervention

Acting on the direction of the court, district magistrate and district supply officer (DSO) of Prayagraj appeared before the Allahabad High Court on Friday (July 31) and handed over a copy of Aadhar Card as well as Ration Card to a woman Chanda Devi, whose ration card was cancelled after she was declared dead in revenue records.

Both the DM and DSO acknowledged their mistake before the court and restored the petitioner’s ration card. They further informed the court that the then supply inspector, who was at default, had been suspended in some other matter.

The woman was declared dead in the revenue records thereafter she filed the present petition, claiming that she is alive. In this backdrop, she had requested the court to direct the district supply officer to issue her a Ration Card.

Entertaining her writ petition, the bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Indrajeet Shukla had on July 30 directed DM, DSO and Gram Pradhan of village Wari, block Phulpur in Prayagraj to remain present before the court on July 31.

As per direction of the court, both DM and DSO appeared before the court on Friday (July 31) and handed over Aadhar Card and Ration Card to the petitioner.

The court directed that the ration card for the entire family, revised for all their units, shall be issued to the petitioner by August 3, 2026. The due ration, of which the petitioner has been deprived during these years, will be provided to her at the prescribed rates, the court further directed.