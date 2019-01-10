Ranbir Kapoor shields girlfriend Alia Bhatt from crowd as Bollywood celebs reach Delhi to meet PM Modi

A delegation of young Bollywood stars has arrived in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actors and filmmakers, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, were spotted at the Delhi airport on Thursday.

While leaving the airport, Ranbir was seen shielding his girlfriend Alia from a crowd of fans and photographer. He held her from her shoulders as they walked towards their car. At the airport, Alia was also seen chatting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

The delegation at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt and at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Rajkummar Ra and Varun Dhawan at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Vicky Kaushal at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi Pednekar and Ekta Kapoor at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Alia was seen in a blue suit while Bhumi wore a bright orange dress. Ranveer was seen in a traditional blue bandhgala while Ranbir wore a maroon velvet jacket. At the meeting, reportedly organised by Karan, the actor will discuss the role of young artists in nation building.

The stars left for the meeting from Mumbai on Thursday morning in a private flight. A similar meeting was organised a few weeks ago between Karan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others. It became controversial for its lack of female representation.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 17:13 IST