Gully Boy song Meri Gully Mein: Ranveer Singh channels Divine and Naezy. Watch video here

Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared the second song from the upcoming film Gully Boy, titled Meri Gully Mein. The track is a remix of Divine and Naezy’s breakout single of the same name.

Gully Boy is reportedly inspired by the lives of the rappers, who broke onto the scene with the viral, DIY-style music video for Meri Gully Mein, which introduced fans to the idea of ‘gully rap’ and propelled Divine and Naezy - both Bombay rappers - into the limelight.

The video shared by Ranveer is apparently about the making of the original Meri Gully Mein video, shot in the alleyways of the same Mumbai chawls in which Naezy grew up. This also sheds more light on the character Ranveer will play in the film, who appears to be a version of Naezy, while Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the Divine character opposite him.

The movie’s version of the song is performed by Ranveer, who also lent his voice to the previously released Apna Time Aayega. Meri Gully Mein has been composed by Divine, Naezy and Sez on the Beat, written by Divine and Naezy.

The video also plays like a Bollywood-style song and dance number, complete with background extras and high production values that didn’t exist in the original Meri Gully Mein video, which you can watch here.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by her brother Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz. Gully Boy is due out on February 14.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 11:16 IST