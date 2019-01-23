Deepika Padukone returns from Paris while husband Ranveer Singh spreads the Gully Boy fever. See their latest pics

Actor Deepika Padukone returned to India after a work trip to Paris, on Wednesday. She looked her stylish best at the Mumbai airport in an all-black ensemble that no one expected to work so perfectly as an airport look. She wore a black jacket over sheer black stockings and a black hoodie dress. She paired her look with dark sunglasses and ruby red lips.

Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh was also ready to rock a mustard yellow outfit on the streets of Mumbai. He paired his co-ordinated yellow outfit with white sneakers and was caught on cam as he twirled his moustache. Ranveer also shared a video on Instagram stories in which he was seen recreating the ‘go back to your gully’ line from his upcoming film, Gully Boy, albeit with a twist.

Ranveer’s co-star from Simmba, Sara Ali Khan was also spotted by the paparazzi after gym session. She was caught on camera crossing the road and smiling for pictures in her neon green gym shirt and black shorts.

Bollywood’s young couple, actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were also spotted together in a car, sharing a big laugh. Another couple, actor Akshay Kumar and his author wife Twinkle Khanna were spotted at the airport as they returned from their vacation. Akshay began shooting for his next film, Good News, with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday.

Check out celebrity pics and videos:

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 21:04 IST