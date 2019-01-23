Kangana Ranaut on Karni Sena’s threats against her: There’s no need for useless ego, I’m not here to apologise to anyone

Actor Kangana Ranaut has fired back at the Karni Sena for threatening her. The outfit had said that they would ruin her career prospects and burn her film sets if she continued to voice dissent against them.

Kangana was at the launch of a jewellery collection where she spoke to the media. When asked if she would apologise to the Karni Sena, she outrightly refused.

“No, I will not apologise to anyone. I never apologise for things that I have not done wrong. However, we have reassured them that the film (Manikarnika) doesn’t show anything offensive. They should support us and the film. She (Rani Lakshmibai) is India’s daughter and everyone should push that film forward. She is not a relative of mine. She is to me what she is for the entire nation,” she said. “Ye faltu ka ego issue mere sath karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Main yahan pe kisi ko sorry-worry kehne ke liye nahi hu (There is no need for useless ego issues with me. I am not here to apologise to anyone),” she added.

Kangana earlier issued a statement saying that she will destroy the Karni Sena if they continue to harass her over the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them,” she had said on Friday.

Also read: Karan Johar responds to Hardik Pandya’s Koffee with Karan controversy

Reflecting on Kangana’s statement, Ajay Singh Sengar, president of Maharashtra Karni Sena said, “If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets.” He also claimed that if the film, in any way, insults the queen of Jhansi, the Hindu society will not forgive her.

Manikarnika is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 20:16 IST