Kangana Ranaut on being asked if Manikarnika has same line as Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro: Who’s seen that film?

Staying true to her usual self, actor Kangana Ranaut has taken another mean jab at actor Hrithik Roshan. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana was asked if a line from her upcoming film Manikarnika sounds similar to another from Hrithik’s 2016 movie, Mohenjo Daro.

At the end of the film’s trailer, Kangana is heard saying, “Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva.” The line from Mohenjo Daro is also quite similar: “Antar hai maham. Tujhe Mohenjo Daro pe raj karna hai, aur mujhe seva.”

When asked about it, Kangana gave a sharp reply. “Who has seen that film? Let’s not even get there,” she said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s unseen wedding pics have her posing with Sophie Turner

Kangana and Hrithik have been at loggerheads since almost 2016. Kangana has said that Hrithik was dating her behind his then-wife Sussanne Khan’s back, an allegation that Hrithik has always denied. They have been fighting with their separate versions of the story and have even taken each other to court over it.

Hrithik’s film Super 30 was also earlier expected to release on Republic Day. The release was later postponed. Manikarnika is a period drama based on the early life of the warrior queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmi Bai, who died fighting the British. Super 30, meanwhile, is a biopic on a maths wizard from Bihar, who mentored students from the weaker sections of society to break into the elite IITs in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 18:50 IST