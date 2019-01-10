Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As ex-wife Sussanne wishes ‘soulmate’ with family pics, here are his 10 vacation videos with sons
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45, here are videos from his vacation with his sons, proving he is the coolest dad of Bollywood.bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2019 13:22 IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan turns 45 on Thursday and the last year has been nothing but blissful for him. While he spent a good majority of his year shooting for his upcoming movie Super 30, it was also a great year for family bonding.
Hrithik enjoyed a beautiful summer with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan in Europe. They made a snowman in Gstaad, went for scooter rides in Rome, recreated the Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara hand wave on a road trip, tried bungee-jumping, enjoyed a warm dip in Greece and had the best time together.
WATCH: Hrithik Roshan turns 45, a peek into his year-long vacations with sons
His ex-wife Sussanne wished the actor on his birthday with a few pictures of them and their kids along with the caption, “Happiest happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you #shineonunlimited#thisman #bestBBF #10january2019❣️#bestdadintheworld❤️ #soulmate.”
So on his birthday, here are 10 most adventurous and amazing videos from their travels from last year:
Meerkats are rare and found only in the far reaches of the Kalahari desert in Botswana. Harmless if u are careful but can inflict a nasty bite. It took an hours drive and a 30 min walk for me and my boys with our tracker to find this incredible gang of meerkats. They are very wary of predators and usually one of them is appointed as a sentry to alert the rest of the gang. The sentry’s job is to look for a mound which he then climbs as a lookout post. So the only way to get close to these amazing creatures is to sit completely still, like frozen for about 15 -20 mins and wait for the sentry meerkat to assume that you are a mound and climb on top of you to lookout for danger! So here we are - posing as completely convenient sentry posts. #patienceiskey #adventuretime #exploreeverywhere #dontjustexist #createyourlife #africa #bff #fatherandsons
Talking about Hrithik’s bond with his sons, his ex wife Sussanne Khan had said, “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star.”
Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 after 17 years together. They now share a wonderful friendship and are often seen together with their sons.
