Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: As ex-wife Sussanne wishes ‘soulmate’ with family pics, here are his 10 vacation videos with sons

Actor Hrithik Roshan turns 45 on Thursday and the last year has been nothing but blissful for him. While he spent a good majority of his year shooting for his upcoming movie Super 30, it was also a great year for family bonding.

Hrithik enjoyed a beautiful summer with his two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan in Europe. They made a snowman in Gstaad, went for scooter rides in Rome, recreated the Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara hand wave on a road trip, tried bungee-jumping, enjoyed a warm dip in Greece and had the best time together.

His ex-wife Sussanne wished the actor on his birthday with a few pictures of them and their kids along with the caption, “Happiest happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world...and onto other realms..the force will always be with you #shineonunlimited#thisman #bestBBF #10january2019❣️#bestdadintheworld❤️ #soulmate.”

So on his birthday, here are 10 most adventurous and amazing videos from their travels from last year:

Talking about Hrithik’s bond with his sons, his ex wife Sussanne Khan had said, “Hrehaan is like his father. He is extremely intelligent and superb in calculations. He is a very quiet boy, but is inquisitive about things around him. Hridaan is just like me. He is a very happy-go-lucky, fun child and doesn’t complain about anything. He is always smiling and is a complete rock star.”

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 after 17 years together. They now share a wonderful friendship and are often seen together with their sons.

