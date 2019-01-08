Hrithik Roshan confirms dad Rakesh Roshan has early stage cancer, is in ‘full spirits’ before surgery. See pic

Actor Hrithik Roshan has confirmed that father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage throat cancer and is taking on the disease in ‘full spirit’. He also wrote that the actor-turned-filmmaker will undergo a surgery on Tuesday.

Hrithik shared a picture with Rakesh and captioned it, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

Rakesh is a Bollywood actor-turned-director who has delivered multiple hits including the Krrish franchise. He is reportedly working on Krrish 4. The family’s friends from the industry shared their wishes for Rakesh. Abhishek Bachchan was among the first to react on the post, sharing a fingers crossed emoji.

Actor’s fans also flooded the post with ‘get well soon’ messages. A fan commented on the picture, “A very strong personality! Get well soon sir”. Another fan wrote, “Keep up the spirits rr sir...we all wish u gud luck,come out of this situation like a victor....our prayers r always wid u nd ur family.... hope for d best nd don’t ever give up.”

What is squamous cell carcinoma of throat?

Health website Healthline.com describes this as a primary type of throat cancer. It goes on to say that this type of throat cancer affects the flat cells lining the throat. However, Hrithik or his family are yet to give more details about Rakesh’s health.

Hrithik is currently working on his next film Super 30 based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar. However, Anand was recently accused of fraud by few students after which the makers decided to not call the film a biopic but a drama. Super 30 was also in news for the wrong reasons when director Vikas Bahl was named in the #MeToo movement. Hrithik had objected to his presence in the team but since the film was nearing completion, the director was not replaced with another talent.

