Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note on ex-wife and best friend Susanne, captures moments from their life

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had shocked the world when they had decided to call off their 14 years of marriage in 2013. While their divorce was finalised about a year later, they continue to stand with each other in the hour of need even today and come together on occasions for their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The two often celebrate festivals together and go on exotic vacations with their two sons. The actor shared an impressive post on his Instagram from one of their recent vacations along with a thoughtful caption.

He wrote, “Here is Sussanne , my closest friend ( also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys.

A moment in itself.

It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas , it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.

Here’s to a more united, tolerant, brave, open and loving world.

It all starts at home.

#beOpen #bebrave #artoflove #tolerance#courage #abundance#loveisgreaterthanfear #explorersforever#childrenarethefuture #harmony.”

The post includes moving pictures, one of which has Sussanne clicking the actor and their children having fun on the beachside. Hrithik is very fond of adventure sports and often takes his sons along to frequent adventure trips. He had recently shared an underwater video of himself and the kids as they went scuba diving amid the coral reefs.

On the work front, the actor will now be seen in the biopic of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar titled Super 30. He has been spotted in a diverse avatar quite a few times while shooting for the film. The film was recently hit by controversies as director Vikas Bahl was accused by a few women of Sexual harassment in the ongoing #MeToo movement. Not only this, Anand was also accused of fraud by a group of students following which the makers decided to not call the film his biopic but the story of a common man.

