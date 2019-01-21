Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut’s 7 most lethal statements that define her

Kangana Ranaut is the most vociferous actor in Bollywood who doesn’t bat an eyelid before speaking her heart out on issues that matter or calling out those not in her good books. The actor, who kickstarted the nepotism debate in the film industry that continues even today, hasn’t played a girl next door in any of her films in years. She plays a Maratha warrior Rani Laxmibai in her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and has said that she will ‘destroy’ those who protest against her film. As Kangana continues to remain the most outspoken celebrity in the film industry, here are some of her powerful statements that not just leave an impact but also define the person she is.

Kangana tells Karni Sena, she will destroy each one of them

Kangana issued a statement in reply to the Maharashtra Karni Sena’s warning to the makers of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them.”

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande with lyricist and Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi at the lunch of a song from Manikarnika. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS) (IANS)

Kangana thinks a film can be made on her life

Kangana recalled her horrible experiences in 2018 and told DNA in an interview, “There were only cases; about six to seven of them. People were trying to put me behind bars, can you believe that? They should make a film on my life also.” She was hinting at the several people she is at loggerheads with, while referring to her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, based on the life of Rani Laxmibai.

When Kangana accused Karan Johar of making girls look like Barbie dolls

Kangana’s relationship with producer Karan Johar is well known after she called him the flag-bearer of nepotism on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. During the #MeToo movement, Kangana called out Karan for not saying anything on the issue. She went on to criticise his show in a chat with India Today, “I was seeing some promo that they have launched for this talk show. Again those same frivolous talks are going on. This one sleeping with this one, that one with that one. Making girls look like Barbie dolls, that is not done. And why men who change women like clothes being glorified? Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that.”

Kangana doesn’t take credit for what she hasn’t done

When Kangana was called a feminist during an interviews, she had said, “That tag sits a little heavy on me. Right now, that tag seems a bit superficial on me. I haven’t done anything significant to deserve this. I wouldn’t want to pretend I’m doing something for the society when I’m not. The day I do, I’d take pride in that. I wouldn’t want to take credit for something I’m not intentionally doing.”

Kangana doesn’t work with other heroes because she is her own hero

Kangana is one of the only Bollywood A-listers to have never worked with any of the Khans. When she was asked about the same in an interview after she won a National Award for Tanu Weds Manu Returns, she said, “In the beginning, I wanted to have a conventional, very easy route where I can work with big heroes and be a big heroine. Now I get a lot of offers to work with the Khans. When I wanted work, nobody was ready to work with me. Now that I’m my own hero on the sets, why should I work with other heroes?”

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut interacts with the media persons during an event, in Guwahati. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Kangana doesn’t only use woman card, she uses all other cards as well

Kangana and Karan were engaged in an unending war of words post the nepotism debate which kickstarted on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. Fed up with her regular remarks against him, Karan had accused her of playing the woman card and the victim card. In reply to him, she told Mumbai Mirror, “I use every card possible. At the workplace, it’s the badass card to fight cutthroat competition. With my family and loved ones, it’s the love card. When fighting the world, it’s the dignity card, and for a seat in a bus, it’s the woman card. What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I am fighting male chauvinism.”

Kangana has set high standards for herself

Kangana had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year calling him “the rightful leader of the democracy.” On being asked about entering politics someday, the actor said that it is not her cup of tea. She told Mid-Day, “If I have to be a national servant, I can’t have a family or kids, or an alternate career. A politician should be nothing more than a government servant. I can’t be an actor with an interest in movies, and at the same time, pursue a future in politics. I don’t want any conflict to arise over my service to the nation, not even my family’s expectations of me. I have set high standards for myself.”

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 08:33 IST