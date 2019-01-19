Kangana Ranaut performs at a temple in Mandi ahead of Manikarnika release. Watch video

Actor Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actor had recently taken a short break from the promotions of the film to visit her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. The actor visited the Mahisasurmardini temple in Mandi to seek blessings of the goddess.

Now a video of her performance along with other women in front of the deity has gone viral on the web. Kangana has reportedly built a temple in her town and celebrated with her family and neighbours. The video shows her dancing to devotional songs by the devotees in the temple premises.

Video | Kangana at the temple she build in her native village in Mandi pic.twitter.com/EdHMO4FRII — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 18, 2019

Kangana has just returned to Mumbai after attending a special screening of Manikarnika for President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. The actor had worn a silk ivory sari paired with a choker for the screening. CBFC chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and President Kovind’s wife Savita Kovind were also a part of the special screening. The team of the film was also felicitated by the President post the event.

President Kovind watched a special screening of the film 'Manikarnika', based on the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre; felicitated the cast and crew of the film. pic.twitter.com/o1AwNwz9av — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 18, 2019

Kangana recently made headlines when she gave an open warning to the Karni Sena, saying she will destroy each one of them if they protest the release of the film. The pressure group has reportedly sent a letter to the makers of the film saying that if the image of Rani Laxmibai is maligned in the film or if she is shown to be the lover of some Britisher, they will protest the film.

Speaking to an online portal, Kangana had said, “Four historians have certified Manikarnika, we have got censor certificate as well, Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don’t stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them”.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.

