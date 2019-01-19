Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous as a bride in leaked photo from Kalank, her dance number online too

It’s the year of multi-starrers and Karan Johar’s Kalank is one of the most anticipated films among them. Soon after actor Alia Bhatt shared a picture from the sets of the film with Varun Dhawan, the makers were in for a huge disappointment as a few clips of the actor dancing on a song leaked online. The song seems to have been shot in Gwalior.

A clip shows the actor dressed up in a brown lehenga paired with a red dupatta, sporting long wavy hair and some jewellery while dancing amid a troupe of other female dancers. The actor can be seen grooving in traditional Rajasthani style to the song that is supposedly from the film.

Also read: Karan Johar responsible too for Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Koffee With Karan statements, says Sreesanth

A picture of Alia dressed as a bride in a bright red lehenga, complete with bridal jewellery and kaleere, also went viral.

Just a day before, Alia had shared a picture from the sets of the film along with co-star Varun Dhawan as he wrapped up shooting for his part. Alia sports a Madhubala-like hairstyle in the picture and Varun lies in her lap in a denim jacket with a bruised forehead.

She had praised him for his performance in the caption, “& it’s a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can’t can’t can’t wait for you guys to see the stuff he’s done with his character in the film!!!! #KALANK.”

Varun also shared the same picture after some time and praised her saying, “It’s wrap on #kalank. My biggest film till date and the 4th one with @aliaa08 . We have worked really hard to not let our fans down I’m crazy excited for people to see adi,Sona,madhuri maam, Sanju sir ,Alia Maam and me on the big screeen. Super excited about this one.”

It’s wrap on #kalank. My biggest film till date and the 4th one with @aliaa08 . We have worked really hard to not let our fans down I’m crazy excited for people to see adi,Sona,madhuri maam, Sanju sir ,Alia Maam and me on the big screeen. Super excited about this one pic.twitter.com/IOe0KdfGIJ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 18, 2019

The film is a period drama set in 1940s and also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is being directed by Abhishek Varman and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 19.

Earlier, producer Karan had praised Alia’s performance in the film during his appearance on chat show, No Filter Neha. He had said, “I won’t disclose what it is (but) she has done something in the film. You know when I see Alia I get that feeling like I’m seeing my daughter perform. And because I have that emotion for her I just started crying in the end for some weird reason. I’m going through something internally which I’m not aware of and I just got very teary. And I rang her up and said her I got very emotional, well done.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:57 IST