Karan Johar responsible too for Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Koffee With Karan statements, says Sreesanth

Bigg Boss 12 runner-up and former cricketer Sreesanth has said in a new interview that host Karan Johar was also in part responsible for cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s sexist and inappropriate statements on the chat show, Koffee With Karan.

There was a social media outrage after Hardik Pandya bragged about his “hook-ups” with several women on the show and talked about being open with his parents about the liaisons. Despite an apology, the two cricketers were recalled from the Australia tour and charged with misconduct and indiscipline. A committee of administrators (COA) has now asked the Supreme Court to appoint an ombudsman to investigate the case.

Calling out Karan Johar, Sreesanth said in an interview to Telly Talk India, “He should have stopped.” In answer to a question if Karan was at fault too, the former cricketer said the anchor knows when the guest “is flying high” and will say what he wants to hear and the world wants to hear. Holding the interviewer also responsible for the controversy, he said, “If you ask the right question for a channel without having any knowledge about a person, who is not mature enough, he may say things which he or she may regret.”

In an earlier interview to IANS, Sreesanth had defended the cricketers, “Yes, what happened was wrong. They said some wrong things. But there are others whose have made bigger mistakes than these, who are still playing and are in different fields not just cricket. The same people are speaking about this. When they see an opportunity they pounce on it like tigers.”

Star World had removed the episode from Hotstar a few days after it was aired.

