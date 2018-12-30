Bigg Boss 12 winner is Dipika Kakar with Sreesanth as close second, says HT poll

Bigg Boss 12 finale is here and the burning question of the moment is: which one of the top five finalists will lift the winner’s trophy during BB12 finale and take home the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Five contestants have made it to the final round including Dipika Kakar, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Karanvir Bohra and Sreesanth. Host Salman Khan has been constantly enquired about the contestant who has got the maximum number of audience votes but it seems even he is not aware of the final winner. However, a HT Poll was conducted for the viewers to vote for the contestant they think deserves to win the show.

As per the HT Poll results, Dipika and Sreesanth seem to be the hot favourites among the viewers. While Dipika leads the race with 28% votes, Sreesanth keeps close at 25%. Romil Chaudhary, a commoner from Haryana and the singer from Bihar, Deepak Thakur have got 18% and 15% votes, respectively. Meanwhile, TV star Karanvir Bohra seems to have lost out in the race with just 10% votes.

This makes Dipika and Sreesanth the top contenders of the winner’s trophy. The two share a brother-sister bond in the house and stand by each other through thick and thin. However, the two are poles apart with contrasting personalities. While Sreesanth has been highly aggressive and moody, Dipika has been the calm and dignified one in the house.

Moving on to the evicted Bigg Boss contestants who got the opportunity to spend a lot of time with each other, Sreesanth seems to have won their hearts in the house. Megha Dhade had predicted Sreesanth, Dipika and Karanvir among the top three while Jasleen Matharu had expressed her desire to see Sreesanth win. She had said, “I really feel from my heart that Sreesanth should win Bigg Boss. He deserves to win because of what he has gone through. He has also heard a lot from the contestants about his injuries, his ban and other personal things. People were raising questions and making fun of him. Despite all this, he has been patient and behaves well with everyone rightly deserves to win this show.”

On the other hand, Salman had himself called Dipika one of the most dignified contestants in the house. Shivashish Mishra, who was expelled from the show for not following the rules of the house, named Sreesanth as his first choice for the winner. He had said, “My first choice is Sreesanth, if he keeps his anger in check. He is not just capable of making it to the top three but he can be a winner as well. My second name is Romil. No matter what he does, it is for the game and he always proves himself. Then, there should be some competition between Dipika and Karanvir.” Another evicted contestant Srishty Rode wants Karanvir to win.

Will Sreesanth really win the Bigg Boss 12? Or will the audience not forgive his aggressive attitude in the house and choose to vote for Dipika instead? We’ll find out tonight.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 12:34 IST