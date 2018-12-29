Bigg Boss 12: Know the previous Bigg Boss winners and their prize money

The Bigg Boss 12 finale is here and the top five finalists and the viewers are waiting with a bated breath to know which of them would walk out with the winner’s trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh

. Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur and Karanvir Bohra have made it to the BB12 finale.

The winner will be announced on the basis of the audience votes. Until then, have a look at the previous Bigg Boss winners and how much prize money they walked out with. The first season of the reality show had started with the prize money of Rs 1 crore which reduced to just Rs 43 lakh in this season. Bigg Boss had introduced a task to reclaim the lost prize money which was then updated to Rs 50 lakh.

Bigg Boss 1

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy charmed the viewers during the first season of Bigg Boss and went on to emerge as the winner. The show was hosted by Arshad Warsi and had model Carol Gracias as the first runner up. He took home the prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 2

Ashutosh Kaushik was chosen for the second season of Bigg Boss after winning Roadies. Post his victory on Bigg Boss 2, he not only took home Rs 1 crore as prize money but also went on to work in films like Zila Ghaziabad, Shortcut Romeo and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. The show was hosted by international reality show Big Brother winner Shilpa Shetty but was replaced by Arshad Warsi after some time.

Bigg Boss 3

The show got bigger and was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan in 2008. The winner Vindu Dara Singh took prize money worth Rs 1 crore along with a luxury car. His name resurfaced in the 2013 IPL betting scandal though he has been seen in films such as Son of Sardaar, Jatt James, Non Veg, Pranam Valekum, Khanna Patel and Famous Ho Gaya.

Bigg Boss 4

Salman Khan started hosting Bigg Boss in the fourth season and has since been the face of the show. TV actor Shweta Tiwari won the show and Rs 1 crore. She then went on to play the lead in TV show Parvarrish — Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa. The Great Khali had also participated on the show and became the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 5

The fifth season of Bigg Boss had two celebrity hosts Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. TV actor Juhi Parmar of Kumkum — Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan fame won the show and took home the prize money of Rs 1crore. She also came as a guest on Bigg Boss 12. Actor Mahek Chahal emerged as the first runner up.

Bigg Boss 6

Urvashi Dholakia, best known as Komolika on TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, won the sixth season of Bigg Boss and Rs 50 lakh prize money. She later went on to feature in Nautanki the Comedy Theatre and has been out of the spotlight since then.

Bigg Boss 7

Gauahar Khan lifted the trophy in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. She was already a known name before the show and went on to feature in films such as Fever in 2016 and Begum Jaan in 2017. She also came as a guest on Bigg Boss 12.

Bigg Boss 8

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gautam Gulati left the show midway to participate in the eighth season of Bigg Boss. He emerged as the winner and won a prize money of Rs 50 lakh. He later went on to play the role of former cricketer Ravi Shastri in Azhar and starred in another film Behen Hogi Teri.

Bigg Boss 9

Reality TV star Prince Narula won the ninth season of Bigg Boss and the heart of his future wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Reports suggest he won Rs 35 lakh as the prize money. He bagged his first television show Badho Bahu soon after and was also seen in the third season of Naagin.

Bigg Boss 10

Manveer Gurjar was a commoner from Noida and went on to win the show and the prize money of Rs 40 lakh. He also participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and is now working on his debut film Aaj Ki Ayodhya.

Bigg Boss 11

Shilpa Shinde was already famous as the Angoori Bhabhi of comedy show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She won the show and took home prize money of Rs 44 lakh. She has been seen with Sunil Grover on a LIVE cricket comedy show post her win.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 15:38 IST