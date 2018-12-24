Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan evicted, accepts link-up with Deepak Thakur helped boost her popularity

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan is the latest participant to leave the house. She came on the show as part of a vichitra jodi with her sister Saba Khan. The sales executive from Jaipur and a Happy Club member was known for her calm nature and friendship with Deepak Thakur. While she never accepted his love, she agrees that their chemistry drew the attention of the audience. In an exclusive chat with Hindustantimes.com, Somi spoke about her friends and enmity with Jasleen Matharu who accused the Happy Club members of babysitting her in the house. Excerpts:

How was your Bigg Boss 12 journey?

I haven’t won the show but I am happy that I have come this far. I used to watch this show as an audience member but now I know a lot more by staying in the Bigg Boss house. It is very real and was a huge opportunity for me. I actually feel that my life has changed a lot from what it was. I have experienced a lot of growth in my life.

You spoke about change. What have you learnt from your stay in the Bigg Boss house?

I have learnt that we must also think about ourselves and not just about others. It’s important to be a bit selfish as without that, things won’t work. I have learnt how to make my point and discuss an issue without thinking what the other person will think about me. Now I know how to stick to my point and take a stand for myself. People from different backgrounds come to stay in the Bigg Boss house so it’s also good to know about them and let them know about us. I have experienced mental and emotional growth during my stay. I have also earned name and fame for myself. People know me now.

You came as a jodi with your sister Saba Khan? What happened when she left the house?

We came as a jodi but knew that we have our own individual journey ahead of us. When she left, I lost my support system. We were not two, we were one, our voice was one. One cannot get a support system better than one’s own sister. I did take two-three days to come to terms with her absence in the house but knew that I had to move ahead and fight for myself.

Do you believe your bittersweet bonding with Deepak Thakur has helped you in gaining popularity?

I won’t say that he helped me in becoming popular. We both entered the Bigg Boss house on the same day and have our own journey behind us. He had a prior fan following as he has sung songs in few films and people knew him already. I think they found his fascination for me interesting. They wanted to see more of us and know more about us. I agree that they have shown an interest in both of us. People have seen me grow and perform as an individual and wanted me to see as well.

You were very good friends with Deepak, Romil Chaudhary and Surbhi Rana? If you were asked to choose any one of them, who would you have picked?

We cannot choose among friends. There are friends with whom you are very close. There are some friends who are equally important for you. We had a Happy Club which has become slightly unhappy at the end of the show. But we have always supported each other. Surbhi and Romil had a brother-sister bond but a rift developed between them. In my case, I have played the game by taking care of my relationships. All are my own and I can’t choose among them.

Jasleen Matharu had said about you that the Happy Club members babysit you.

I don’t know what her problem was. My journey has been longer than hers. I survived in the show for 13 weeks by saving myself from the nominations. It was my individual performance. Happy Club came into existence due to four people and not one. I performed whenever I got the chance and supported my team. They also supported me when I needed them. We have moved ahead in the game by supporting each other. I don’t know about Happy Club but I have been a very strong player on the show and came this far by crossing all obstacles.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 08:14 IST