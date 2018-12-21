Bigg Boss 12 day 95: Viewers question Somi Khan for her closeness with Romil Chaudhary, she rubbishes the claims

It was a fun-filled day in the Bigg Boss house as RJ Malishka entered the house for a radio session. Bigg Boss gave a new task to the contestants to prove themselves to the audience in a chat session.

Bigg Boss first asked Dipika Kakar and Romil Chaudhary to go for the chat session. Dipika shared her dislike for Romil loud and clear. She said that Romil has no emotions and can go to any length to win the show. Romil declares that he along with Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana will be the top three finalists on the show. The callers asked Dipika if she could survive in the house without Sreesanth as she tried her best to clear her stand.

It was fun to watch Somi Khan and Deepak going together for the chat session. On being asked to describe his feelings for her, Deepak sang a song ‘Tere Naino Se’ for her and confessed that he likes her a lot. However, the chat took a serious turn when the callers asked Somi Khan about her feelings for Romil. She refused to swear on her mother to prove that she doesn’t have any romantic feelings for him. Even Deepak made it clear that the show is his first priority and not Somi.

Friends-turned-foes Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra were called together for the radio chat. A caller told Sreesanth that it was heartbreaking when he said for Karanvir, “Iske baap ki aukaat nahi hai (even his father cannot afford it).” Sreesanth denied giving such a statement. This led to a huge fight between the two as they accused each other of insulting their fathers. Sreesanth got emotional post the chat and apologized to Karanvir for his bad behaviour.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 11:15 IST