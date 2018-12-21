Bigg Boss 12 day 95: Viewers question Somi Khan for her closeness with Romil Chaudhary, she rubbishes the claims
The Bigg Boss 12 contestants got an opportunity to interact with the callers and respond to their queries about their behaviour in the house.tv Updated: Dec 21, 2018 11:16 IST
It was a fun-filled day in the Bigg Boss house as RJ Malishka entered the house for a radio session. Bigg Boss gave a new task to the contestants to prove themselves to the audience in a chat session.
Bigg Boss first asked Dipika Kakar and Romil Chaudhary to go for the chat session. Dipika shared her dislike for Romil loud and clear. She said that Romil has no emotions and can go to any length to win the show. Romil declares that he along with Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana will be the top three finalists on the show. The callers asked Dipika if she could survive in the house without Sreesanth as she tried her best to clear her stand.
.@mymalishka ne kiya @ms_dipika se sawaal #RomilChoudhary ki haalat ko lekar jab bikhra tha Happy Club. Kya jawab dengi woh? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/XJlaLPpZau— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018
It was fun to watch Somi Khan and Deepak going together for the chat session. On being asked to describe his feelings for her, Deepak sang a song ‘Tere Naino Se’ for her and confessed that he likes her a lot. However, the chat took a serious turn when the callers asked Somi Khan about her feelings for Romil. She refused to swear on her mother to prove that she doesn’t have any romantic feelings for him. Even Deepak made it clear that the show is his first priority and not Somi.
Is love in the air for #DeepakThakur and #SomiKhan or is it just friendship? Catch their masti with @mymalishka now. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @MaybellineIndia pic.twitter.com/Sba6K8HWks— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018
#SomiKhan aur #DeepakThakur nibha rahe hain dosti aur de rahe hain ek doosre ka saath #BB12 mein. Isn't that amazing? #BiggBoss12 @AstralAdhesives pic.twitter.com/OQANeJ75kH— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018
Friends-turned-foes Sreesanth and Karanvir Bohra were called together for the radio chat. A caller told Sreesanth that it was heartbreaking when he said for Karanvir, “Iske baap ki aukaat nahi hai (even his father cannot afford it).” Sreesanth denied giving such a statement. This led to a huge fight between the two as they accused each other of insulting their fathers. Sreesanth got emotional post the chat and apologized to Karanvir for his bad behaviour.
Kya @sreesanth36 ko lagte hain @KVBohra ek easy target isliye woh unse zyaada jhagadte hain? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @Chingssecret pic.twitter.com/gGnOuIqHcO— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2018
First Published: Dec 21, 2018 11:15 IST