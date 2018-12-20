Bigg Boss 12 day 94 highlights: Surbhi Rana wins ticket to finale, others nominated for evictions

The Bigg Boss season 12 is now in a crucial stage as Surbhi Rana won the ticket to the finale while all the other contestants have been nominated for evictions. The BB Fire Brigade task continued in the latest episode. A fire truck was placed inside the house and two contestants were asked to tend to calls coming in. Every time the buzzer went off, the firefighters had to save either of the two burning buildings that had the pictures of two contestants on them. Every contestant had four lives in the game.

At the end of the last episode, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Rana had saved Dipika Kakar and let Deepak Thakur burn. They exchanged their seats with Romil Chaudhary and Dipika in the next round. The new firefighters were to make a choice in between saving either Karanvir or Surbhi, whose pictures appeared on the burning buildings. While Romil wanted to save Karanvir, Surbhi wanted to save Dipika. Romil reminded Dipika about her friendship with Karanvir but the Sasural Simar Ka actor said they were no friends, just housemates. They eventually saved Surbhi and let Karanvir burn.

As the task progressed, Romil and Dipika made their way for Surbhi and Somi Khan. The pictures of Surbhi and Romil appeared on the burning buildings but the two failed to arrive on any conclusion. The Bigg Boss had to intervene to warn them of dire consequences. As a result, Surbhi was saved and Romil was eliminated. However, this was enough for the Happy Club to point fingers at Somi who had failed to saved Romil instead of Surbhi. Deepak was among the first to accuse her of betraying them.

In the next round, Sreesanth and Deepak were on the hot seat. Both had to decide between saving Sreesanth or Dipika. The former cricketer eventually convinced Deepak to let him sacrifice in order to save his sister Dipika.

At the end of the task, Deepak, Surbhi and Dipika finally won the ticket to finale. The day also had its light moments as Sreesanth baked a cake on the occasion of his wife’s birthday. As he got emotional, Deepak sang a song to cheer him up.

Bigg Boss also introduced a new task for the last game’s winners Dipika, Deepak and Surbhi. The three had to listen to what the other contestants had to say about them. The winner of the task could become the first contestant to enter the finale round.

First it was Deepak’s turn to listen to other’s comments about him. While Surbhi called him two-faced, Sreesanth accused him of playing with people’s emotions. Dipika went on to call him a chameleon who has no human values and added that if he turns out to be the winner, he will be the biggest failure.

Next was Surbhi’s turn to wear the headphones. Making use of the opportunity, Somi blamed her of betraying her whereas Deepak called her fake and blamed her of playing the woman card. Romil also said she manipulates others. Sreesanth told her how she betrayed him after he shared his slap-gate controversy with her to make her the captain.

Dipika was the next to listen to the contestants’ thoughts about her. Surbhi called her fake and said Sreesanth was her spokesperson. Romil also called her fake and selfish and accused her of supporting Sreesanth even when he is wrong. At the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces Surbhi as the winner and hands her the ticket to the finale. All the other contestants were nominated for evictions.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 10:41 IST