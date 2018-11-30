Bigg Boss 12 fans call Karanvir Bohra cheap for putting a contestant’s lingerie on his head

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and television actor Karanvir Bohra has invited another controversy his way by playing with a contestant’s undergarments on the show. The reality show’s fans are calling his act cheap and shameful on Twitter and other social media platforms.

An extra scene shared online shows Karanvir goofing around the house with Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti after lights out. The video begins with Karanvir and Surbhi blowing kisses to the camera for Srishty Rode, who was eliminated from the show on Sunday.The three then move to a sitting area where the contestants also put out their undergarments to let them dry.

The three laugh and joke around as they pick up their clothes and Surbhi throws a bra at Karanvir. He picks it up and put it on his head, smiling at his friends.

The show’s fans on Twitter, however, didn’t take it as a joke. “Should we call u an a*****e or a pervert ? Bra chor would be a good name ... shame on u karanvir u r so cheap and ghatiya insaan ... need to check ur mental stability .. sh*t,” a tweet read. “Very shameful that.....he is showing n playing wid...dipika..bra..this is really .cheap is he a celebrity..very shameful act...i dont support...him..but....shilpa ne agar es ke brey m bolna tha tou sirf karanvir ke brey . Khte pski wife..ko lane ki zrorat ni thy,” wrote another.

Shameless!!😡😡😡 Now salman sir should say"agr ye aapki beti ya behn ki hoti toh" @bombaysunshine #karanvirBra — 12__anu (@kanupriya__12) November 29, 2018

Hi @bombaysunshine,

Is this how a man should behave on national tv?

So called chivalrous #KaranvirBohra played with #DipikaKakar's bra!@Shoaib_Ibrahim1 now you should write an open letter to KV's wife.



So disappointed and ashamed!#bb12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBuzz pic.twitter.com/CMEPIy90NJ — Voice Noteswali Krutika 🏹💖 (@certifiedKruti) November 28, 2018

Karanvir is a huge disappointment for big boss 12 @BB12Official — neha negi (@nehaneg97544166) November 23, 2018

Television actor and last year’s winner Shilpa Shinde also made fun of Karanvir and his wife by sharing a post on Instagram. “Bigg Boss phir open letter likhna padega aap mere pati ke under garments ka bhi mazaak udaane lage,” she wrote with a photo collage of Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu. Teejay had recently written an open letter to Bigg Boss, asking him about why her husband was being bullied on the show.

Another Bigg Boss winner, Gauahar Khan called out Shilpa for sharing the post against Teejay. “So an ex winner questioned an ex winners current behaviour on the show! But the former dissing n mocking another ladies earnest effort to support her husband , is very much how an ex winner must behave, right????? #shocking,” she wrote in a tweet. “To my #crazylot ! My tweet was only for 1 reason,especially for ppl who have been in the house n survived it, ur families outside have nothing to do with ur actions inside, u can’t n shouldn’t drag a contestants family in the outside world coz u wouldn’t have liked that either!,” she later clarified.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 21:19 IST