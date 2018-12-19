Bigg Boss 12 day 93 highlights: Dipika Kakar ditches Sreesanth to save Karanvir Bohra in the ticket to finale task

The dynamics between the contestants are changing rapidly in the Bigg Boss house. As day 92 came to an end, Karanvir Bohra, Somi Khan, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary took a pledge to stand for each other in the ongoing game.

Bigg Boss had introduced a new task BB Fire Brigade in the house on Monday, the winner of which could earn a ticket to the finale. A fire brigade was placed in the house and on each buzzer, two contestants had to occupy the two seats in the fire brigade vehicle as firefighters. Two buildings were placed in front of the vehicle with pictures of two contestants. They had to mutually decide among themselves to douse the fire of one of the two buildings and save the other. Every contestant had four lives in the game.

In the last episode, Somi Khan had lost her chance to win the ticket to the finale on the basis of the task. As the task resumed, Deepak Thakur occupied one seat and Sreesanth entered from the side door to occupy the other. However, according to the rules, a contestant could enter only from the back door. Therefore, he passed on his seat to Dipika Kakar.

.@KVBohra ne bulaaya @sreesanth36 ko ‘dhokebaaz’ jisse shuru ho chuka hai ghar mein ek aur jhagda. Kya iss comment ka reply hoga unke paas? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 @Chingssecret pic.twitter.com/RMYiceK2bL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018

Deepak and Dipika had to choose between saving Sreesanth and Karanvir but failed to arrive on any conclusion. The Bigg Boss interfered and the two decided to save Karanvir and let Sreesanth burn as the latter had two lives but Karanvir had only one.

The game restarted all over again following which Dipika passed on her seat to Surbhi Rana and Deepak gave his seat to Karanvir. The new firefighters were now had to choose between saving either Dipika or Deepak, whose faces were placed on the two buildings on fire. While Surbhi called Dipika dignified and worthy of winning the ticket; Karanvir accused her of playing under someone else’s command. Since Deepak had not lost any lives, they decided to let him burn and save Dipika instead.

#SurbhiRana bachaana chahti hain @ms_dipika ko kyunki unka maanna hai ki woh ek dignified insaan hai #BB12 mein aur khel rahi hai real game. #BiggBoss12 @Pepperfry pic.twitter.com/ZLYoFrRCvr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 18, 2018

However, Dipika was highly furious with Karanvir’s remark and had a huge fight with him. Sreesanth, who had been looking for excuses to pick up a fight with him, jumped in between. This left Dipika extremely upset and she left to cry in silence. It was fun to watch how Sreesanth tried to pacify her with his filmy dialogues.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 08:44 IST