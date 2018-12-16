Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE updates: Salman Khan to play games with Shah Rukh Khan, one contestant to be evicted

After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan brought the house down with their Issaqbaazi on the sets of Bigg Boss 12, the two are set to play a few interesting games on Sunday’s episode. A lot of fun is foreseen as the two actors will take turns to sell random products without seeing them.

They will also ‘question a few answers’ as part of a funny game. Since the evictions were postponed in the last episode, stay tuned in to know which contestant will be eliminated from the house.

Check out live updates from the episode:

21:30 IST Shah Rukh meets the contestants Salman introduces Shah Rukh to contestants. Deepak Thakur enacts one of his dialogues. SRK asks him to translate one of his dialogues from Hindi to English.





21:25 IST Shah Rukh asks Salman to sell a pair of artificial teeth Shah Rukh Khan asks Salman to sell dentures and the two end up having a lot of fun.





21:25 IST Salman plays a game with Shah Rukh Salman Khan asks SRK to sell a bathroom sprinkle with seeing it.





21:20 IST Salman welcomes Shah Rukh Khan Salman welcomes Shah Rukh Khan and he makes an impressive entry on stage.





21:15 IST Salman Khan invites Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada Salman Khan calls Romil and Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada. Romil wins the game by one point.





IST A caller asks Karanvir Bohra a question A caller asks Karanvir Bohra that why he doesn’t take a stand in the house. Salman says Karanvir has a ‘no purpose’ strategy.





21:05 IST Salman Khan plays a game with the contestants Salman Khan asks contestants to guess who said the given statements against them. Most of them give answers. The culprit is given a punishment.



