Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE updates: Salman Khan to play games with Shah Rukh Khan, one contestant to be evicted
Salman Khan will play interesting games with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12 on Sunday’s episode. It’s also the time for eviction of a contestant from the house. Check out all the live updates here:
21:30 IST
21:25 IST
21:25 IST
21:20 IST
21:15 IST
IST
21:05 IST
21:00 IST
After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan brought the house down with their Issaqbaazi on the sets of Bigg Boss 12, the two are set to play a few interesting games on Sunday’s episode. A lot of fun is foreseen as the two actors will take turns to sell random products without seeing them.
They will also ‘question a few answers’ as part of a funny game. Since the evictions were postponed in the last episode, stay tuned in to know which contestant will be eliminated from the house.
Check out live updates from the episode:
Shah Rukh meets the contestants
Salman introduces Shah Rukh to contestants. Deepak Thakur enacts one of his dialogues. SRK asks him to translate one of his dialogues from Hindi to English.
Shah Rukh asks Salman to sell a pair of artificial teeth
Shah Rukh Khan asks Salman to sell dentures and the two end up having a lot of fun.
Salman plays a game with Shah Rukh
Salman Khan asks SRK to sell a bathroom sprinkle with seeing it.
Salman welcomes Shah Rukh Khan
Salman welcomes Shah Rukh Khan and he makes an impressive entry on stage.
Salman Khan invites Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada
Salman Khan calls Romil and Sreesanth for Sultani Akhada. Romil wins the game by one point.
A caller asks Karanvir Bohra a question
A caller asks Karanvir Bohra that why he doesn’t take a stand in the house. Salman says Karanvir has a ‘no purpose’ strategy.
Salman Khan plays a game with the contestants
Salman Khan asks contestants to guess who said the given statements against them. Most of them give answers. The culprit is given a punishment.
Salman Khan opens the show
Salman Khan is set to welcome Shah Rukh Khan but chats with contestants to cheer them up.