Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan promote Zero as they bring the Bigg Boss house down with their Ishaqbaazi. See pics

Actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship can be called the most talked about friendship in the film industry. The two have had their fair share of fights and hugs but their bond continues to grow stronger over time.

As Shah Rukh gears up for the release of his upcoming film Zero, he visited the sets of Bigg Boss 12, hosted by Salman. The two will be seen having a blast during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on December 15 and the pictures are proof there is no love lost between them. The two danced together on the song Ishaqbaazi, shared a couple of hugs and entertained the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12. (Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12. (Viral Bhayani)

Salman has an impressive dance number in the film and is joined by Shah Rukh on stage in the song Ishaqbaazi. The two have united for the special song after a very long time as they were last seen together in prominent roles in the 2002 film Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh had however played a guest role in Salman’s 2017 film Tubelight.

The Zero actor took to Twitter to thank Salman for having him on the show. He tweeted, “Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all.”

Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all. pic.twitter.com/Ch2lNFMI5p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2018

Zero brings back the trio of SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, who were last seen together in the 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Shah Rukh plays a dwarf for the first time in his career in Aanand L Ray’s Zero. Katrina plays an alocoholic superstar and Anushka plays a wheelchair bound NASA scientist suffering form cerebral palsy. The film is set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 09:19 IST