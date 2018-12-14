Zero promo: Shah Rukh Khan is the ultimate cool dude in the latest video

A new promo from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero was shared on Friday and it is all about how cool Bauua is in the film. He throws money at people while standing in a balcony and says, “Eat biriyani in your bhabhi’s name as well.” Bauua’s father, on the other hand, is ranting to someone about working so much that his backbone has become weak from all the labour. Upon finding money raining from the sky, he finds Bauua and uses a belt to beat him.

The promo also features Zeeshan Ayyub as Bauua’s friend. When Bauua enters a school’s prayer hall, one of the students tries to discipline him by asking which class he is in to which Bauua even replies, “If I was married at the right time, I would have had a kid your age by now.”

And the promo ends with Bauua saying, “Whoever I follow, I make their life.”

Recently, in an interview, the actor spoke about late Sridevi’s cameo and said that he would have shown the film to her first.

Speaking about working with her, Shah Rukh said, “It’s a privilege to have had her in the film, because, you know, just the loss is so great. And I hope wherever she is, she makes the world happy like she’s done.”

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Zero will also have a cameo by Salman Khan and special appearances by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 18:26 IST