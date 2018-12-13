Shah Rukh Khan reviews daughter Suhana’s performance as Juliet in school play. Read all details

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently performed onstage for her school play where she played the part of Juliet. The actor, who was in London to watch the production, said that for an actor there can’t be a bigger moment than to watch Suhana play Juliet in Sussex, England.

SRK, in an interview with Zoom, also revealed that he wanted his daughter to continue doing theatre for a few more years and hone her skills. He said, “ I flew in only for two hours because I was working. I landed at 6:30, saw the play at 8:30, took the flight back and came back. She always had this inclination to be an actor. And these are her learning years because I think she should do theatre for next 3, 4, 5 years...as long as she wishes to. Hone up the craft.”

He also added, “When she was in Mumbai, she did a couple of plays including The Tempest and some other modern plays. And then, now to go to London and do Romeo and Juliet as Juliet is a very big thing. It’s really nice, great production. It’s a college called Ardingly where the theatre is really encouraged. Before that, I think there was a musical and she doesn’t sing so well, maybe. So, she hadn’t got the best part. She was always hoping she gets the best part. This year they didn’t do a musical and she got the main part.”

Speaking of how he felt as an actor, to watch his daughter perform Shakespeare in England, he said, “She was really, really happy and I think she performed really well. Not only her, everyone did. For me, you are gonna see Shakespeare in England, in Sussex with your daughter playing Juliet, you can’t have a bigger moment of...for an actor nothing greater than that.”

Recently, Shah Rukh also shared a throwback picture where he is seen learning the lyrics of song Mera Naam Tu and the actor wrote, “Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves...”

Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s Zero is slated to release on December 21.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 16:17 IST