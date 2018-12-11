Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is shooting for a short film with friends, see pics and videos

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughterSuhana has made no bones about her Bollywood aspirations. It looks like SRK’s fans don’t have to wait much longer as the star kid will debut with a short film. A couple of videos and pictures from the sets were shared by fan pages on Instagram.

Pictures of Suhana with her friends were shared online. In these pictures, Suhana is striking a pose with her friends or seen conversing with them. The videos shared from the day, however, show Suhana sitting inside a car as her friends shoot the sequence. There is shooting equipment all around, including a screen, cameras, and light reflector.

The scene is set inside a garage and she is seen sitting on the passenger side, with a man on the driver’s seat. There are men working around her before the shot begins and this was captured in an Instagram live later shared by fans.

Daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri, Suhana made her debut on the cover of Vogue recently and is busy studying in London where she was recently a part of play, Romeo and Juliet. Picture from the play and backstage were also recently shared by fans.

In her interview with Vogue, Suhana spoke about her passion for acting and had said, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:45 IST