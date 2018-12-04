Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan strikes a pose with her Romeo and Juliet team. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting dad to his kids and often talks about them and shares their pictures on the social media. He is a proud dad and wants his children to finish their education before they think about following his path in Bollywood or pursue any other interest. His daughter Suhana Khan is the first of them to prove her acting skills. The actor recently visited London to witness her perform on stage in a college play titled Romeo and Juliet. A picture of the drama team surfaced on one of the fanpages and has Suhana in a white corset top and skirt. The 18 year-old plays Juliet in the play and looks pretty in her costume with her hair in curls.

Overwhelmed with his daughter’s performance on stage, Shah Rukh had shared his feelings on the social media along with a dad-daughter picture and a poster of the play. In it, the Raees actor can be seen planting a kiss on her forehead as the teenageris seen holding a bouquet of flowers, caught in the emotional moment. He captained the picture, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Suhana also made her magazine cover debut this year with Vogue. In an interview with the magazine, the teenager said, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

She was last seen in India at the star-studded Diwali party hosted by her family at Mannat. When in Mumbai, she is often seen hanging around with her other industry friends Ahana Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:04 IST