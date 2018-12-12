Shah Rukh Khan says son Aryan doesn’t want to be an actor, Suhana will have to train for 3-4 years before debut

Shah Rukh Khan has provided an update about his children’s acting ambitions. “Neither Aryan nor Suhana have been groomed to be actors,” he said in a recent interview. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor, who will next be seen in Zero, said that his daughter wants to become an actor, but “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school.

Suhana recently performed on stage with her friends, and filmed a short movie. Pictures from both the play and the short were shared online. Shah Rukh said that Aryan wants to become a director, and he’s training for it in the US. “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor,” Shah Rukh continued.

The star said that he would offer his children all the advice he could, with his 30 years’ worth of experience in the industry, but said that an actor should not be concerned about wearing nice clothes or driving nice cars. “If you want that then get into banking. It’s safer,” Shah Rukh said. This job is “about how happily, longingly, desperately and crazily you want to act.”

Shah Rukh’s Zero is his most expensive film, with a reported budget of Rs 200 crore. Extensive visual effects were required to create his character, a dwarf named Bauaa Singh. In the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, Bauaa gets caught in a love triangle with Katrina Kaif’s film star and Anushka Sharma’s scientist characters.

Zero is scheduled for a December 21 release. It will be followed by Ranveer Singh’s Simmba the week after that.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 17:58 IST