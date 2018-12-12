Zero song Husn Parcham: Katrina Kaif scorches the screen and Shah Rukh Khan is a fan. Watch video

No one can dance like Katrina Kaif and Zero’s new song, Husn Parcham, is yet another testimonial. The new song was launched at an event attended by Katrina, director Aanand L Rai and choreographer Bosco.

The diva plays a superstar named Babita Kumari in the film. She is well known for her brilliant dancing skills and this one is yet another feather in her cap. Looking smoking hot in a white animal print blouse paired with a glittery sequined shorts and jacket, the lady grooves to the catchy lyrics like no other. The teaser stills of the song were enough to make her fans curious and the song is just what they would have expected.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan plays the male lead in Zero and plays a dwarf for the first time in his career. The song also gives a glimpse of the actor’s haldi ceremony in the film. Shah Rukh had earlier shared a new still from the song while explaining the meaning of the lyrics. He wrote, “Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty...roughly. Smoothly it means just this...!!!”

Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty...roughly. Smoothly it means just this...!!! Song out tomorrow...#HusnParcham pic.twitter.com/idzR6i2Lbs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2018

Katrina had also shared the teaser of the song with the caption with a few lines from the song, “Raah meri takte na jaane, Intezaar mein kitne guzar gaye deewane!”

The film also stars Anushka Sharma as a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy and traces the journey of a man Bauaa (Shah Rukh Khan) from Meerut to the glitzy world of glamour. The film is set to hit the theatres ahead of Christmas on December 21.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 13:38 IST