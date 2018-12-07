When Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana helped him get Zero song Mere Naam Tu right. See BTS pic

Shah Rukh Khan has often spoken about daughter Suhana Khan’s acting aspirations and was recently left impressed when he saw her on stage. Now it seems she has been giving SRK some work advice as well. Shah Rukh shared a throwback picture from the sets of his upcoming film Zero on Twitter and captioned it, “Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves...”

Of all the things I have done for Mere Naam Tu...this is the sweetest. My daughter teaching me to get the lyrics right on the sets. Hope after she sees the song she approves... pic.twitter.com/qfQ2hhEF9F — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 7, 2018

‘Mere Naam Tu’ is a song from Zero and features the actor confessing his love to Anushka Sharma in the most romantic way possible. The song has been picturised with beautiful special effects involving water and colours as Bauaa (Shah Rukh’s character in the film) confesses his feelings to Aafia played by Anushka. While Anushka play a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy, SRK plays a dwarf for the first time in his career. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as a glamourous superstar.

Shah Rukh , Katrina Kaif and Anushka are collaborating again after they were last seen together in Yash Chopra’s last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu fame and rides high on special effects and VFX. It will hit the theatres on December 21.

A few days ago, Suhana had performed on stage in her college play titled Romeo and Juliet with her superstar father among the audience. Shah Rukh had shared a picture with her on the social media while also praising her onstage act.

With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team. pic.twitter.com/Y4dBdNiiqT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 17:18 IST