Bigg Boss 12 poll: Rohit Suchanti, Karanvir Bohra or Somi, who will be evicted? Vote here

Bigg Boss 12 is three weeks away from its finale and each day is crucial for the contestants staying in the house. After Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu were evicted during the double evictions last weekend, three contestants are nominated for evictions this week -- Karanvir Bohra, Rohit Suchanti and Somi Khan.

Bigg Boss had introduced a nominations task this week, which appeared to be a test of friendship between the contestants. The contestants were called into a cave one by one and were asked by Genie to convince another contestant to sacrifice something very precious to them in order to save the other.

The Genie had asked Somi to convince Rohit to nominate himself to save her. He had refused to do the favour that led Somi to the nominations.

Rohit was asked to convince Deepak Thakur to destroy his family photo. The latter had refused to do his friend the favour and protect him for nominations. As a result, Rohit eventually ended up getting nominated for the evictions.

The Genie had asked Karanvir to convince his former friend Dipika Kakar to sacrifice the jacket brought by her husband Shoib Ibrahim. Since the two are not friends anymore, she refused to offer the sacrifice that could have saved him from the evictions. For the record, Karanvir had agreed to destroy the pink soft toy brought by his twin daughters to save Deepak but could not protect himself from being nominated.

Who do you think should be evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss this week?

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 14:46 IST