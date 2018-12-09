Bigg Boss 12: Evicted contestant Megha Dhade says people want to see how low Rohit, Deepak can go

Megha Dhade, the winner of Bigg Boss (Marathi), has become the latest contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 12. After the nominations were called off last week, double evictions took place in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Jasleen Matharu also sent off packing. Megha was nominated by Bigg Boss for misbehaving with Deepak Thakur during the Breaking News task. The actor spoke to Hindustantimes.com about what was different in the two versions of the same reality show and much more. Excerpts from the interview:

So how was the stay in the Bigg Boss 12 house even though it was a short one?

I stayed for almost seven weeks but not as much as I had expected. Neither it was too good nor too bad. Sometimes things don’t happen the way you want them to be and that’s what the show is all about. You have to prove yourself in most adverse situations and I tried my best to do so. I had gone as a wild card entry and such a contestant never gets that acceptance in the house. I knew it would be difficult but I had made up my mind to deal with any situation that comes my way.

Had you expected your stay will be cut short so soon?

No, not at all. I had no idea what led to my exit. I was pretty confident that I will reach the finale. If I compare myself to present Bigg Boss contestants then I should have definitely reached the finale. I was strong enough to survive till the end. May be people want to watch the level to which Deepak Thakur and Rohit Suchanti can fall.

What is the biggest difference you observed in Bigg Boss 12 and Bigg Boss Marathi? You had won Bigg Boss Marathi and have seen till the end.

I found a lot of difference in the behaviour of the people. In Bigg Boss Marathi, all were celebritites from the Marathi industry and some of them were even my very good friends. That rapport was beneficial for me. People knew each other and their struggle stories and had a lot of respect for each other’s position and profession. The game was played in a much more dignified way than Bigg Boss 12.

I don’t know why contestants in Bigg Boss 12 think that pulling each other down will help them become superior. People were insulting each other and it is a very poor mentality. They were behaving in a very calculated manner that is how it will look on television and how will it look on the camera. I found people losing their originality. People had also not seen much of Bigg Boss as it was the first season.

Do you think Bigg Boss was unfair with you. You were nominated after you had an ugly fight with Deepak.

I think it was unfair. He was also in the wrong as he hurt himself in the washroom. Everyone commits mistakes in the house. May be my mistake was bigger than that of Deepak and I went on to be nominated and then evicted from the show.

Who are your friends in the Bigg Boss house?

Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Shivashish Mishra and Jasleen.

Who according to you is not being his real self in the house?

Deepak and Romil. I found them very calculated in the house.

Who do you see in top three?

Sressanth, Dipika and Karanvir.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 10:00 IST